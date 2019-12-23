Barcelona to raise tourist tax in 2020

Barcelona city authorities are planning to raise the tourist tax next year. These plans have already received general support.

In order for these measures to take effect, it is necessary to coordinate them the budget of the autonomous community of Cataloni.

Currently the maximum tourist tax in Barcelona is between 65 cents and 2 euros per day. The tax rate depends on the level of the accommodation, the more basic it is, the lower the tax.

Under new proposal, the maximum rate will be 4 euros per day. Barcelona is also planning to increase the tax for cruise ship passengers.