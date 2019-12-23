Vietjet launches Taipei, Singapore and Hong Kong flights from Da Nang

please register OR log in To read this article,

Vietjet has commenced three services connecting Da Nang with the world’s major hubs – Taipei, Singapore and Hong Kong. These new routes are expected to provide Vietnamese and international tourists with opportunities to travel easily to not only Da Nang, the coastal city in central Vietnam, but also to Indochina and the Southeast Asia region. Vietjet currently operates 12 international and domestic routes to and from Da Nang. The inaugural flight ceremonies were held in all destinations with the presence of Vietjet Vice President Do Xuan Quang on hand to welcome the first passengers arriving at Da Nang International Airport from Tai