Guam Request for Proposal: Tourism Destination Marketing Representation Services in Southeast Asia

The Guam Visitors Bureau (GVB), a public, non-stock, non-profit membership corporation, has issued a Request for Proposal (“RFP”) soliciting proposals from established marketing companies to act as GVB’s TOURISM DESTINATION MARKETING REPRESENTATION SERVICES IN SOUTHEAST ASIA to assist GVB in promoting Guam tourism and achieving visitor arrival goals in Southeast Asia.

RFP packages can also be downloaded at no cost from GVB’s website at https://www.guamvisitorsbureau.com/news/rfps or obtained (in USB format) at the GVB Office, 401 Pale San Vitores Road, Tumon, Guam, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Monday – Friday, excluding Guam holidays. A non-refundable $25.00 fee is required for each packet picked up at the GVB office payable in US$ cash, bank wire transfer or major credit card (Visa, MasterCard, Discover, JCB).

Questions, if any, should be made in writing to the President and CEO, which can be dropped off at the GVB office; emailed to [email protected]; or sent by fax to 671-646-8861 according to the timeline provided in the RFP.

GVB hereby notifies all offerors that it will affirmatively ensure that minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this request for proposal and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color or national origin in consideration for an award.

GVB reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, waive any imperfection in the proposal, or cancel this solicitation all according to law in the interest of the bureau. Direct or indirect contact with the GVB Management or Staff, Board Member, or any person participating in the selection process is prohibited.

If you are interested in submitting a proposal, please note the deadline for submission is no later than 5:00 p.m. (Chamorro Standard Time) on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.