Etihad Airways signs codeshare agreement with Kuwait Airways

please register OR log in To read this article,

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwaiti flag carrier, Kuwait Airways, have signed a codeshare partnership on selected services on bookings effective 22 December 2019, for travel from 5 January 2020. Subject to regulatory approvals, Etihad will place its ‘EY’ code on Kuwait Airways operated flights from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait, Najaf and Dhaka. In turn, Kuwait Airways will place its ‘KU’ code on Etihad flights from Kuwait to Abu Dhabi, Belgrade, Casablanca, Rabat, Khartoum, Johannesburg, Lagos, Nairobi, Male in the Maldives, and Mahe in the Seychelles. Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Offic