Executive Office of Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism and Arab Tourism Council meetings conclude in Al-Ahsa

please register OR log in To read this article,

Meetings of the 25th session of Executive Office of Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism and the 22nd session of Arab Tourism Council have been concluded today in Al-Ahsa Governorate. The meetings, held between 22 and 23 December, were chaired by HE Ahmad bin Aqil Al-Khatib, Chairman of Board of Directors of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage, in the presence of Arab tourism ministers and a number of Arab and international organizations. "These meetings emphasize the importance of joint Arab efforts in the field of tourism," Al-Khatib said. According to Al-Khatib, the Kingdom's plan is to become among the 5 top tourist