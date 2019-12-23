Azimuth Airlines launches flights from Munich to Krasnodar, Russia

The up-and-coming Russian carrier Azimuth Airlines is now offering two weekly flights, departing on Sundays and Tuesdays, from Munich to the southern Russian city of Krasnodar.

The university city with a sub-Mediterranean climate, located between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea is approximately 1,200 km south of Moscow. It is an important research and business center.

For Ulrich Theis, Director of Traffic Development at Munich Airport, the new service is a very welcome development: “This new connection to Krasnodar greatly expands the range of cities in the Russian Federation that can be reached from Munich Airport”.

Azimuth Airlines operates a fleet of 11 Suchoi Super Jet 100 airliners. Through its hubs in Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don it offers connections to around 27 other interesting destinations in Russia.