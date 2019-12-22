What is the first American orbital space capsule? Boeing Starliner completes test

please register OR log in To read this article,

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner's first mission ended historically today when it became the first American orbital space capsule to land on American soil rather than in an ocean. The spacecraft's crew module landed at the U.S. Army's White Sands Missile Range at 5:48 a.m. Mountain time, after spending just over two days on orbit and checking off a number of flight test objectives. The last time a spacecraft landed at the historic White Sands Space Harbor runway was in 1982, when Space Shuttle Columbiatouched down, ending its STS-3 mission. Shortly after its December 20 launch and separation from its booster rocket, Starliner experienceNo tags for this post.