Israel Visitors now say Shalom to Tanzania

Visitors from Israel are becoming more and more important for Africa. With new nonstop flights including the recent connection between Tel Aviv and Seychelles, also Tanzania is raising hopes to increase the number of tourist arrivals this year. The number of tourists visiting Tanzania had risen from 1.3 million in 2017 to 1.5 million in 2018, according to government officials who hope it will increase this year.

150 travelers from Israel landed yesterday at Kilimanjaro International Airport to explore the attractions of the East African nation. The travellers are the first batch of more than 820 visitors expected from Israel to spend the Christmas holidays in Tanzania.

Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) said its initiatives to attract Israel media and celebrities to promote Tanzania since 2015 are now showing results. “These are the results of joint efforts made by the embassy of Tanzania in Tel Aviv, TTB and the private sector as well,” said TTB managing director Devotha Mdachi.

Israel is one of the emerging markets for Tanzania tourism with visitors reaching over 32,000 last year.

Th e African Tourism Board is also putting a focus on Israel arrivals to the continent. The organization appointed tourism Expert Dov Kalmann to represent the organization.

Traditionally, the largest share of visitors come from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Kenya, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, China, Uganda, South Africa and others.

“The Israeli market perceives Tanzania as one of safest destinations on the continent, toppled with its unrivaled natural beauty, culture, history and the historical ties between the two countries. It is also being promoted as a destination for families traveling with young children,” said Ms Mdachi from the Tanzania Tourism Board

Tanzania targets two million visitors by next year but it’s unclear whether the target will reached.

