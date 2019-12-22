Israel Visitors now say Shalom to Tanzania
150 travelers from Israel landed yesterday at Kilimanjaro International Airport to explore the attractions of the East African nation. The travellers are the first batch of more than 820 visitors expected from Israel to spend the Christmas holidays in Tanzania.
Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) said its initiatives to attract Israel media and celebrities to promote Tanzania since 2015 are now showing results. “These are the results of joint efforts made by the embassy of Tanzania in Tel Aviv, TTB and the private sector as well,” said TTB managing director Devotha Mdachi.
Traditionally, the largest share of visitors come from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Kenya, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, China, Uganda, South Africa and others.
“The Israeli market perceives Tanzania as one of safest destinations on the continent, toppled with its unrivaled natural beauty, culture, history and the historical ties between the two countries. It is also being promoted as a destination for families traveling with young children,” said Ms Mdachi from the Tanzania Tourism Board