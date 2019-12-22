Indian Ocean Vanilla Islands Pro Am Tours

please register OR log in To read this article,

The Vanilla Islands Pro Am Tours is a golfing event organised successively on two islands in the Indian Ocean. It is a golf competition combined with discovering the islands. The 3rd edition, which took place between the 10 and 20 December, brought French golfers to La Reunion on the Bourbon Golf Club and Bassin Bleu courses. A second stage then led them to the greens of the Anahita Golf Club and the Île aux Cerfs Golf in Mauritius. 19 teams of four players (1 professional and 3 amateurs) came face to face during 6 rounds of the competition. The prize-giving evening organised in Anahita last Wednesday night then brought the sportingNo tags for this post.