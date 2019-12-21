Anonymous call triggers bomb scare at Moscow Metro

According to news reports, an anonymous call, claiming that the bombs were planted at all subway stations in Moscow, was received at the Moscow Metro administration on Friday.

Emergency response service units were deployed to search for explosives devices.

According to the source, the metro is operating as usual, people were not evacuated.

Earlier on Friday, bomb threats were received about explosive devices in more than 20 schools, around 10 kindergartens, 11 court houses, Moscow’s Domodedovo and Sheremetyevo Airports, the state conservatory and two universities around Moscow. Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Savior and adjacent areas were also searched, as well as all bridges in the city.

The bomb scare call wave has been rocking Moscow since November 28. Anonymous calls prompted emergency services to investigate more than 5,000 facilities and premises in three weeks and evacuate almost 500,000 people. On Monday alone, December 16, emergency response services searched around 70 buildings in Moscow, including ten court houses, more than ten schools and a children’s hospital after receiving anonymous warnings indicating that there were bombs planted in these facilities. Bomb threat calls were also made about explosive devices in four major airports in Moscow as well as five biggest railway stations. All bomb threats turned out to be false.