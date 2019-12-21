Hawaii Governor pledges support for striking Honolulu Airport workers

UNITE HERE Local 5 members working at HMSHost Honolulu met with Hawaii Governor David Ige to secure his pledge to support the strike and their campaign to make One Job Enough to live in Hawaii.
HMSHost Workers had an opportunity to share their stories with the governor as they discuss issues like low wages, healthcare, and the cost of living in Hawaii. The workers highlighted the State’s authority as the purveyor of airport operations.
The workers asserted that it is the State’s responsibility to act if they want people in Hawaii to stay and thrive.
Governor Ige acknowledged the struggles of the airport workers and committed to reach out to HMS Host. Local 5 members also knocked on the doors of state legislators to ask for their support to make One Job Enough at the Honolulu Airport. HMSHost workers are on the second day of their three-day strike at Honolulu Airport, and their picket lines are going strong.
How to get FREE access to Premium Content Articles on eTurboNews?
30 DAY PREMIUM ACCESS
FREE first month, $1 second month/
Unlimited access to all premium content.
No credit card needed for trial
Read all free, earned media, and premium content, feature articles.
FREE ACCESS to premium content for 30 days; second month $1.00, $3.99/monthly thereafter.
Access to premium member only specials, events and invitations once the paid period begins.
1 YEAR PREMIUM ACCESS & more
$25 yearly plan
Unlimited access to all premium content.
Credit card needed,
Read all free and premium content, feature articles.
$25 yearly access.
Access to premium member only specials, events and VIP invitations.
Post your profile free on TourismExecutives
ADOPT THIS ARTICLE
$100 one time
Add exposure, links, content & remove paywall
Credit card or invoice
EARNED MEDIA CONTENT
eTN assignment editors found this content newsworthy. In key markets, this article is only available to premium subscribers.
Adopting this article will make it available to all readers and add additional exposure also in social media, search and news partners.
You may add links, source information and additional language. (Subject to editorial review)