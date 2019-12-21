Hawaii Governor pledges support for striking Honolulu Airport workers

UNITE HERE Local 5 members working at HMSHost Honolulu met with Hawaii Governor David Ige to secure his pledge to support the strike and their campaign to make One Job Enough to live in Hawaii.

HMSHost Workers had an opportunity to share their stories with the governor as they discuss issues like low wages, healthcare, and the cost of living in Hawaii. The workers highlighted the State’s authority as the purveyor of airport operations.

The workers asserted that it is the State’s responsibility to act if they want people in Hawaii to stay and thrive.

Governor Ige acknowledged the struggles of the airport workers and committed to reach out to HMS Host. Local 5 members also knocked on the doors of state legislators to ask for their support to make One Job Enough at the Honolulu Airport. HMSHost workers are on the second day of their three-day strike at Honolulu Airport, and their picket lines are going strong.