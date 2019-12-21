web analytics
Qatar Airways introduces Qsuite on Atlanta and Miami flights

mm Chief Assignment EditorDecember 21, 2019 01:03
Qatar Airways introduces Qsuite on Atlanta and Miami flights

Starting this spring, Qatar Airways will offer its Qsuite Business Class experience beginning May 1, 2020 for flights operating out of Atlanta, Georgia and August 1, 2020 for flights out of Miami, Florida. With the addition of Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson’s (ATL) and Miami’s International Airport (MIA), the luxury airline’s ‘First in Business Class’ product will soon be available on flights operating out of all 10 US gateways.

The new business class is already an option for travelers departing from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Los Angeles’ International Airport (LAX), Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Washington, D.C.’s Dulles International Airport (IAD), Houston’s George Bush International Airport (IAH), Dallas/Fort Worth’s International Airport (DFW), Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS), and Philadelphia’s International Airport (PHL).

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of the Americas Eric Odone said: “As our American passengers look to travel east, we are delighted to provide our award-winning Qsuite Business Class on daily flights from Atlanta and Miami starting next year. Creating the best travel experience possible has always been our top priority and we’re so proud that all of our 10 US gateways will soon feature the this elevated travel experience.”

Qsuite Business Class is currently available on select Qatar Airways’ Boeing 777-300ER, Airbus A350-900, and Airbus A350-1000. Each Qsuite is equipped with its own doors, a ‘Do Not Disturb’ indicator, state-of-the-art media panels with up to 4,000 different entertainment options, and all-access power ports.

