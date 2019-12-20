Sandals & Beaches Resorts Hold Sandals Select Runcation Reggae Marathon LIV+ Event

Sandals Select guests turned their vacation into a “Runcation” for the 19th annual Reggae Marathon in Negril, Jamaica

The Luxury Included® resort company recently concluded their Sandals Select LIV+ Runcation event planned around the 19th annual Reggae Marathon on December 8, 2019, in Negril, Jamaica. Thanks to an exclusive LIV+ package, Sandals Select guests staying at Sandals Negril and Beaches Negril could participate in Jamaica’s premier marathon, half marathon and 10K race situated along Negril’s famed 7-mile white sand beach while enjoying Luxury Included® perks along the way.

The LIV+ Runcation event, which took place from December 5-10, kicked off with a special welcome cocktail reception for runners to mix and mingle while picking up their Reggae Marathon packets and Sandals Select Team swag. To carbo-load before the big race, guests indulged in a pasta party at Sandals Negril’s delicious Cucina Romana. After completing the race, runners headed to the Finish Line Beach Bash & Award Ceremony hosted by the Reggae Marathon, before unwinding at a post-marathon massage and “Spa-ty” with Sandals and Beaches’ award-winning Red Lane® Spa. Guests were then treated to a special awards dinner at Sandals Negril’s Bayside Restaurant before enjoying a full day dedicated to rest, relaxation and recovery. With over a dozen participants from North America and Europe, Sandals Select guests ran in all distances – the full marathon, half and 10K – with one participant in her late 60s notably completing her 46th half marathon, inspiring and motivating the entire group.

Sandals Select Rewards – Sandals and Beaches® Resorts premier rewards program – offers guests the chance to earn points redeemable toward future and free stays, special recognition and VIP gifts, amazing discounts and access to exclusive LIV+ packages like the Sandals Select Runcation event. Sandals® Resorts recently made enrolling in Sandals Select Rewards Program more attainable than ever by allowing anyone to join without previous bookings, making these exclusive add-ons just a click away.

Next year’s Sandals Select Runcation Reggae Marathon LIV+ event will take place December 3-8, 2020, for the 20th annual Reggae Marathon on December 6. For more information on next year’s Sandals Select event, please click here.