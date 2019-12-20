web analytics
Search

BREAKING NEWS

Sandals & Beaches Resorts Hold Sandals Select Runcation Reggae Marathon LIV+ Event

editor editorDecember 20, 2019 22:40
Sandals & Beaches Resorts Hold Sandals Select Runcation Reggae Marathon LIV+ Event

Sandals Select guests turned their vacation into a “Runcation” for the 19th annual Reggae Marathon in Negril, Jamaica

 The Luxury Included® resort company recently concluded their Sandals Select LIV+ Runcation event planned around the 19th annual Reggae Marathon on December 8, 2019, in Negril, Jamaica. Thanks to an exclusive LIV+ package, Sandals Select guests staying at Sandals Negril and Beaches Negril could participate in Jamaica’s premier marathon, half marathon and 10K race situated along Negril’s famed 7-mile white sand beach while enjoying Luxury Included® perks along the way.

The LIV+ Runcation event, which took place from December 5-10, kicked off with a special welcome cocktail reception for runners to mix and mingle while picking up their Reggae Marathon packets and Sandals Select Team swag. To carbo-load before the big race, guests indulged in a pasta party at Sandals Negril’s delicious Cucina Romana. After completing   the race, runners headed to the Finish Line Beach Bash & Award Ceremony hosted by the Reggae Marathon, before unwinding at a post-marathon massage and “Spa-ty” with Sandals and Beaches’ award-winning Red Lane® Spa. Guests were then treated to a special awards dinner at Sandals Negril’s Bayside Restaurant before enjoying a full day dedicated to rest, relaxation and recovery. With over a dozen participants from North America and Europe, Sandals Select guests ran in all distances – the full marathon, half and 10K – with one participant in her late 60s notably completing her 46th half marathon, inspiring and motivating the entire group.

Sandals Select Rewards – Sandals and Beaches® Resorts premier rewards program – offers guests the chance to earn points redeemable toward future and free stays, special recognition and VIP gifts, amazing discounts and access to exclusive LIV+ packages like the Sandals Select Runcation event. Sandals® Resorts recently made enrolling in Sandals Select Rewards Program more attainable than ever by allowing anyone to join without previous bookings, making these exclusive add-ons just a click away.

Next year’s Sandals Select Runcation Reggae Marathon LIV+ event will take place December 3-8, 2020, for the 20th annual Reggae Marathon on December 6. For more information on next year’s Sandals Select event, please click here.

How to get FREE access to Premium Content Articles on eTurboNews?
 
30 DAY PREMIUM ACCESS
FREE first month, $1 second month/
Unlimited access to all premium content.
No credit card needed for trial
Read all free, earned media, and premium content, feature articles.
FREE ACCESS to premium content for 30 days; second month $1.00, $3.99/monthly thereafter.
Access to premium member only specials, events and invitations once the paid period begins.
 
click to register (30-day premium trial)
 
1 YEAR PREMIUM ACCESS & more
$25 yearly plan
Unlimited access to all premium content.
Credit card needed,
Read all free and premium content, feature articles.
$25 yearly access.
Access to premium member only specials, events and VIP invitations.
Post your profile free on TourismExecutives
click to register (premium plan)
 
ADOPT THIS ARTICLE
$100 one time
Add exposure, links, content & remove paywall
Credit card or invoice
EARNED MEDIA CONTENT
eTN assignment editors found this content newsworthy. In key markets, this article is only available to premium subscribers.
Adopting this article will make it available to all readers and add additional exposure also in social media, search and news partners.
You may add links, source information and additional language. (Subject to editorial review)
click to adopt this article
Tags:
CATEGORIES