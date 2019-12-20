Sandals Royal Caribbean Introduces Two New 5-Star Restaurant Concepts
The Luxury Included® Resort Expands 5-Star Global Gourmet™ Dining Offerings with the Opening of Spices and Bombay Club
Sandals® Resorts is excited to announce that Sandals Royal Caribbean, located in Montego Bay, Jamaica, is expanding its 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining offerings with two new mouthwatering restaurant concepts – Spices and Bombay Club. Now officially open, guests can enjoy even more quality, authenticity and choice at up to 20 different restaurants at Sandals Royal Caribbean and the neighboring Sandals Montego Bay.
Spices serves up Pan-Caribbean favorites for an authentic island restaurant experience. With delicious breakfast options and ever-changing daily lunch buffet themes with plenty of made-to-order options, Spices brings flavors from all around the world to one place. At night, guests can indulge in dishes infused with popular Caribbean spices like pimento, nutmeg and cinnamon. With its tropical surroundings and festive hospitality coupled with the restaurant’s exceptional Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks® wine selection and premium liquors, Spices infuses Caribbean flare into its menu for an exotic dining experience.
Sandals Resorts is also excited to introduce aromatic Indian fare with the wildly popular Bombay Club to Sandals Royal Caribbean. As the brand’s exclusive Indian restaurant, Bombay Club boasts Indian cuisine that captivates the senses. Featuring a unique collection of flavorful dishes such as Shrimp Pakoras and Butter Chicken, along with vegan and vegetarian options, like the aloo gobhi and the vegetable bullets, Bombay Club is the go-to place for scenic views, great times, and exotic fare.
Sandals Resorts International continuously exceeds guests’ expectations with its 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining program by offering more unique and authentic dining experiences across its resorts. Whether it’s leveraging internationally trained chefs to serve up to 23 unique culinary concepts – from Indian and French, to Italian and Japanese – or ensuring that 90 percent of all food offerings are locally sourced to create the most authentic meals, Sandals Resorts allows guests to take their taste buds on a journey around the world without having to leave the resort.
