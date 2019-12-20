Two Carnival Cruise ships collide in Cozumel

Two Carnival Cruise Line ships collided at port in Cozumel, Mexico, Friday morning, with six minor injuries reported as of Friday afternoon.

At around 8:50 a.m. this morning, Friday, December 20, 2019, two Carnival Cruise ships collided in Cozumel, Mexico. Six people sustained minor injuries.

The Carnival Glory cruise ship was maneuvering to the dock when it struck Carnival Legend which was already docked. The Glory ran into Legend’s decks on 3 and 4 including the dining room, which had to be evacuated.

Cozumel is the largest island in the Yucatan peninsula, and it receives over 3 million cruisers annually. At least 8 cruise ships dock at the island daily. Punta Langosta, International pier, and Puerto Maya are the three main Cozumel cruise ports on the island.

A Carnival representative said it does not appear that the seaworthiness of either ship is an issue as they continue to assess the damage.

Guests have been advised to enjoy the day ashore, as Carnival does not anticipate the itineraries of both ships will be impacted.