Novotel hotel debuts in Perth, Australia

The new Novotel Perth Murray Street Hotel has opened its doors and is ready to take bookings for the summer holiday period.

The hotel opening commenced with a traditional indigenous smoking ceremony, didgeridoo performance and Welcome to Country by local Whadjuk Elder Uncle Ben Taylor, followed by an official ribbon cutting by Fragrance Group Chief Executive Officer, James Koh; Accor Asia Pacific Chairman & CEO, Michael Issenberg; and Accor Pacific Chief Operating Officer, Simon McGrath.

“Novotel Perth Murray Street will set new benchmarks for the brand in Australia and we are excited to give visitors and locals a taste of what is to come by opening part of the hotel today,” said Michael Issenberg, Chairman & CEO Accor Asia Pacific. “We are confident the hotel will be a huge success as tourism to Perth continues to grow.”

Fragrance Group CEO, James Koh said, “We are very pleased to deliver such a quality hotel to the city of Perth, and we can’t wait to see the reactions of our first guests. This is our second hotel with Accor in Australia and we are proud to support tourism infrastructure growth in the country.”