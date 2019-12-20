Russian air carriers will be short on pilots in 2021, airline union warns

Russia’s airline employees trade union said that Russian airlines may face a shortage of pilots, starting in 2021.

The flight staff shortages may begin as early as 2021–2023 due to the retirement of a large number of pilots due to old age, while existing educational institutions that prepare pilots and flight crew members will not be able to make up for it.

There are about 3580 pilots aged 50 to 60 years in Russia today. The union warns that inn general, in the next ten years, Russian airlines will be 550-600 pilots short, due to limited availability of qualified pilots.