Russian air carriers will be short on pilots in 2021, airline union warns
Russia’s airline employees trade union said that Russian airlines may face a shortage of pilots, starting in 2021.
The flight staff shortages may begin as early as 2021–2023 due to the retirement of a large number of pilots due to old age, while existing educational institutions that prepare pilots and flight crew members will not be able to make up for it.
There are about 3580 pilots aged 50 to 60 years in Russia today. The union warns that inn general, in the next ten years, Russian airlines will be 550-600 pilots short, due to limited availability of qualified pilots.
How to get FREE access to Premium Content Articles on eTurboNews?
30 DAY PREMIUM ACCESS
FREE first month, $1 second month/
Unlimited access to all premium content.
No credit card needed for trial
Read all free, earned media, and premium content, feature articles.
FREE ACCESS to premium content for 30 days; second month $1.00, $3.99/monthly thereafter.
Access to premium member only specials, events and invitations once the paid period begins.
1 YEAR PREMIUM ACCESS & more
$25 yearly plan
Unlimited access to all premium content.
Credit card needed,
Read all free and premium content, feature articles.
$25 yearly access.
Access to premium member only specials, events and VIP invitations.
Post your profile free on TourismExecutives
ADOPT THIS ARTICLE
$75 to sponsor this article
Open Access to this article to all readers (free + premium)
Credit card or invoice
EARNED MEDIA CONTENT
eTN assignment editors found this content newsworthy and published it. In some regions, this article is only available to premium subscribers.
Adopting this article and will make it available to all eTN readers without premium charge.
You may add links, source information and additional language. (Subject to editorial review)
CATEGORIES Aviation Newsaviation-websiteBreaking Travel NewsetnInternational Travel NewsNews articlesRussia travel newsTransportation NewsTravel and Tourism Feature NewsTravel and Tourism NewsTravel Destination NewsTravelwire NewsWorld News