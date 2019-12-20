Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok names new General Manager

Edward E. Snoeks has been appointed as the General Manager of Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok and The Residences at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok.

His journey has taken him to major destinations in Asia such as Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Bangkok, where he held senior executive positions with Marco Polo, IHG and recently, Okura Hotels.

He has also been an integral part of developing and executing for Hong Kong Parkview Group, in his capacity as Vice President Hotel Operations, the successful openings of Eclat hotels in Taipei and Beijing, and other projects in Hong Kong.

His expertise will truly contribute in setting the stage to craft beautiful performances in new hotel in Bangkok.

A Dutch national, Edward speaks English and Spanish in addition to his mother tongue.