Cabo Verde Airlines receives third “Fontainhas” aircraft
Cape Verdean carrier Cabo Verde Airlines (CVA) received “Fontainhas”, the company’s third aircraft in its new livery, a Boeing 757-200 with registration D4-CCH.
“Fontainhas” arrived in Amílcar Cabral International Airport, Sal, in Cabo Verde, on December 17th, 08:09 am, and started flying on CVA’s routes the same day.
The new aircraft’s colours were inspired by the natural landscapes of the island of Santo Antão. The new colours aim to be a gentle mix of the people, the houses and the Cape Verdean culture.
All airplanes of the company will follow the same model of inspiration from every Island with the tricolour style. The colour palate inside and outside show that change comes from within, in the search to better serve the airline’s customers and to bring Cabo Verde to the world and the world to Cabo Verde.
The “Fontainhas” was named through a public poll on Facebook, were the users voted between three natural beauties of the island of Santo Antão, with Fontainhas village receiving the largest share of votes.
The first two airplanes with new livery, “Praia de Santa Maria” and “Baía de Tarrafal”, received its name using the same process. With these open polls through social media, the company wants to bring the Cape Verdean people closer and involve them in the process of welcoming the new airplane to the country.
There will be other open votes on Facebook dedicated to all islands and their natural beauties. This way, the Cape Verdean people will assist in bringing a little bit of Cabo Verde to the world, while calling back to the Cape Verdean pride in its islands and regions.
“Fontainhas” will have 16 premium class seats and 180 seats in the business class.
Cabo Verde Airlines today operates five Boeing 757-200, three in dry lease and two in wet lease, and plans to receive one more by the end of January to replace one of the wet lease aircraft.