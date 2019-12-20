Germany’s outbound tourism on the rise

Despite Germany’s already high volume in outbound trips, the figures have grown by a further two percent.

Following a slump in recent years, trips from Germany to Turkey recorded double-digit growth.

At eight percent, city breaks were the growth driver in the holiday travel market.

Growth in trips from Germany

During the first eight months of 2019 outbound trips from Germany increased by two percent, on a par with other western European source markets, but behind current growth rates in eastern Europe. Germany’s dominant position as a leading source market for outbound travel remains unchallenged. After the USA, it is the world’s second largest outbound travel market, and Europe’s largest by far.

Turkey popular again on the Germany market

During the first eight months of 2019 the German market’s most in-demand destinations were once again in Europe. Following a downturn in recent years Turkey regained its popularity on the German market. Thus, during the first eight months of the year trips to Turkey reported an above-average rise of 14 percent, while trips to Spain grew by only two percent. In contrast, visitor numbers from Germany to Greece and Croatia were in decline. At the same time, at five and four percent respectively, trips from Germany to the Netherlands and Poland reflected a noticeable increase compared with last year.

City breaks are booming again

As in other European countries, outbound trips from Germany witnessed a renewed surge in city breaks, which at eight percent recorded above-average growth during the first eight months of 2019. At three percent, the number of sun and beach holidays increased too. In contrast, at minus four percent round trips recorded a marked decline. Summer trips to the mountains and holidays in the country also attracted fewer outbound trips.

Increase in rail travel

As regards transport choice, during the first eight months of 2019 more and more outbound trips from Germany were undertaken by rail, which grew by six percent. At four percent, the increase in outbound flights was not as great, although this figure rose too. The growth in rail and air travel came at the expense of car trips.

Positive outlook for 2020

Outbound trips from Germany are projected to rise by two percent in 2020, thus continuing the market’s positive upward trend.