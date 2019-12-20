Lufthansa flies to Paris-Orly from Munich for the first time

From 16 March Lufthansa will include Paris Orly airport (ORY) in its flight schedule for the first time. In the 2019/20 winter timetable, a Bombardier CRJ900 will take off twice daily from Munich to the French capital. The morning flight, LH 2244 leaves Munich at 6:50 a.m., the evening flight LH2214 at 17:35 p.m. Passengers from Paris-Orly can reach Munich at 10:30 in the morning and at 21:10 in the evening. This provides excellent connections to North America, Japan and India in the morning and to Asia and Mexico in the evening.

Flights to Orly complement Lufthansa’s 40 weekly flights between Munich and Paris Charles-de-Gaulle, offering ideal travel connections to the French capital for any purpose and time of day. “Paris is one of the most important destinations in the world for the Lufthansa Group. With Paris-Orly, our guests for the first time have a direct connection from the south of the metropolis to our Munich hub,” says Wilken Bormann, CEO Hub Munich. Orly Airport is located nine kilometers south of Paris and is easy to reach by public transport. Last year, Orly had 33 million passengers.