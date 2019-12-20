Lemon Tree Hotels Announces International Debut with Dubai property
Lemon Tree Hotels Limited, through its management subsidiary Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd., announced the international debut of the company with the launch of the first Lemon Tree Hotel in Dubai. Lemon Tree Hotels Limited is India’s largest hotel chain in the mid-priced hotel sector and the third largest overall.
The hotel, owned by Al Waleed Real Estate LLC, is located on Al Wasl Road, less than a kilometer from Sheikh Zayed Road and Jumeirah Open Beach, and is the first branded mid-scale hotel in the area.
The hotel is located a twenty-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and close to Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Barsha Heights, and Knowledge Park.
Important city landmarks like Kite Beach, Dubai Marina, The Walk at JBR, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, and Palm Jumeirah are all easily accessible from the hotel. Travelers to the city can also explore the iconic Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, as well as the neighboring Dubai Mall, Dubai’s largest shopping mall, and fashionable shopping hubs, inviting eateries and trendy nightlife destinations across Dubai.
The hotel is also well connected by road and air to the other Emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain.