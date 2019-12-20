Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji Partners with THIRDHOME Adventures in Support of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society

Guests can experience a week-long immersive cultural trip with renowned oceanographic explorer, Jean-Michel Cousteau, September 5 – 12, 2020

Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji, the premier eco-luxury resort in the South Pacific, introduces a new partnership with THIRDHOME Adventures, where guests can experience a week-long immersive cultural encounter with the resort’s namesake and diplomat for the environment, Jean-Michel Cousteau. Committed to long term preservation of its island home, Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort implemented this program as part of a larger effort to protect and nurture the surrounding natural environment.

“This is an amazing, one-of-a-kind partnership between THIRDHOME Adventures, the Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society and Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji,” said Bartholomew Simpson, general manager of Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort. “We are very pleased to note that a portion of the proceeds from THIRDHOME Adventure will support the ongoing mission of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society, which is committed to educating the public on marine conservation and sustainable solutions to protect our oceans.”

THIRDHOME members and guests of the resort can explore an incredible underwater paradise with Jean-Michel Cousteau, taste authentic Fijian cuisine prepared by Executive Chef, Raymond Lee, and choose to dine upon the waterfront or at a private pier-side table. Guests can choose to venture out with Premium Experiences to the resort’s uninhabited private island or participate in a world-famous Fijian pearl farm and giant clam snorkel-outing to “the hidden paradise” of Savusavu Bay. During the week-long adventure, celebrate quintessential Fiji island hospitality with welcome and departure island events curated exclusively for THIRDHOME participants by the Fiji Island Resort.

In addition, THIRDHOME-only members receive private access to Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort for a week of personal interaction with Jean-Michel Cousteau and his esteemed resort team. At the resort, guests will participate in guided diving and snorkeling experiences with Jean-Michel Cousteau and his expert marine biologist, Johnny Singh. Participants will learn how to dive during optional courses for adults and children that are offered by the Jean-Michel Cousteau Fiji Island Resort diving team and will enjoy unparalleled access to some of the world’s most spectacular land and seascapes. Diners will relish tasting delicious ocean-to-plate meals of Fijian cuisine, South Pacific and Asian-inspired delicacies by the resort’s Executive Chef, Raymond Lee. Visitors will encounter cultural island experiences and events curated exclusively for THIRDHOME guests. For those looking for an adventure of a lifetime, please visit: Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Fiji Island Hideaway Adventure .

For more information on Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, please visit: www.fijiresort.com.

About Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort

The award-winning Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort is one of the most renowned vacation destinations in the South Pacific. Located on the island of Vanua Levu and built on 17 acres of a former coconut plantation, the luxury resort overlooks the peaceful waters of Savusavu Bay and offers an exclusive escape for couples, families, and discerning travelers looking for experiential travel coupled with authentic luxury and local culture. Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort offers an unforgettable vacation experience that is derived from the natural beauty of the island, personalized attention, and the warmth of the staff. The environmentally and socially responsible resort offers guests a wide variety of amenities, including specially designed individual thatched-roof bures, world-class dining, an outstanding lineup of recreational activities, unmatched ecological experiences, and an array of Fijian-inspired spa treatments. www.fijiresort.com.

About THIRDHOME

THIRDHOME is the premier private home exchange and travel club that provides luxury travel opportunities for its members. From jet setters to retirees and everything in between, our members are inspired by travel and share a mindset for luxury and exploration.

Homeowners who join our Exchange, have a safe and trustworthy way to leverage their second home to travel the world. Members avoid paying expensive rental fees by simply depositing available time in their home to exchange with others in The Club for a nominal exchange fee. From a private villa in Tuscany to full-service resorts like The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club, in Aspen, with over 11,000 members with homes in 1,700 destinations, members never have to visit the same place twice.

For those who enjoy elevated travel experiences, our Adventures are small–group organized luxury tours with set departure dates, featuring unique itineraries that may blend special hosts with coveted experiences and local insider access. Each Adventure is a transformative and luxury-filled journey like no other.

THIRDHOME Rentals empowers owners to list their home with confidence and allows travelers to book without compromise.

www. thirdhome.com