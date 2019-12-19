Solomon Islands: Inbound tourists must have proof of vaccination against measles

The Solomon Islands Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MOHS) has announced with immediate effect, all passengers entering the Solomon Islands are required to complete a new health declaration form regarding immunisation against/exposure to measles.

The forms will be made available to passengers at check-in counters and on board all Solomon Airlines inbound flights and also on board those airlines which operate to the Solomon Islands.

From 28 December 2019 onwards, all non-residents entering the Solomon Islands arriving from measles-affected countries including American Samoa, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Australia, New Zealand and Philippines (including transit through these countries) will be required to provide certified proof of vaccination against measles at least 14 days prior to their date of arrival. Failure to do so will result in denied entry to the country or deportation.

From 28 December 2019 onwards, all residents returning to the Solomon Islands from measles affected countries including American Samoa, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Australia, New Zealand and Philippines (including transit through these countries) will be required to show certified proof of vaccination against measles at least 14 days prior to their date of arrival.

Please note failure to provide proof of vaccination will result in being placed into a 21-day quarantine period on arrival in Solomon Islands.

The vaccination requirements do not apply to infants less than six (6) months of age, pregnant women or persons carrying documentary evidence of contraindications for measles vaccination, such as immune-deficiency and allergies. A certificate from a doctor is required in these circumstances.

Passengers flying to the Solomon Islands who may be affected by the MOHS directive should contact their respective airlines for further information.