US Travel thanks the House for passage of United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the U.S. House passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA):

“The American travel community thanks and congratulates the House for taking this step toward making USMCA a reality. Travel is among the industries whose ability to help grow the American economy and jobs will be helped by the USMCA.

“International inbound travel is the country’s top services export and No. 2 export overall. In 2018, 80 million visitors to the U.S. spent $256 billion, generating an impressive trade surplus of $69 billion—without which the overall U.S. trade deficit would have been 11% larger. Research shows that the USMCA will generate $1.7 billion in travel-generated economic output and create 15,000 travel-related jobs.

“We look forward to action by the Senate and to seeing the USMCA on the president’s desk early in the new year.”