Supermodel Couple Afiya Bennett and Lloyd Dickenson on a Romantic Honeymoon in Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda, is the start of ‘happily ever after, for sizzling model couple, “The Face” star Afiya Bennett and Lloyd Dickenson, who are currently honeymooning in the dreamy destination known as the Romance Capital of the Caribbean.

Bennett’s successful modelling career escalated following her appearance on season 2 of The Face, a modeling-themed reality television series, staring international super model Naomi Campbell. She met her model husband Lloyd while they were both on set, shooting for a Nike campaign.

A vacation spot for the model couple, Bennett and Dickenson last visited Antigua and Barbuda in June 2018 and were initially planning a destination wedding ceremony in the Caribbean island, known for beautiful beaches, and romantic settings.

The couple opted instead to tie the knot in New Jersey on December 15 and start their married life in Antigua, having arrived on December 17 for a romantic honeymoon at The Escape at Nonsuch Bay Resort, an adults-only, luxurious getaway.

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James said: “Antigua and Barbuda with scenic landscapes, and picturesque settings provides, the ultimate backdrop for dream weddings and honeymoons, so it comes as no surprise that models’ Afiya and Lloyd, fell in love with Antigua and Barbuda. We send congratulations to the couple on their wedding, wish them an amazing honeymoon, and a lifetime of happiness.”

And, the couple have been making the most of their Antigua honeymoon, as it seems that they’ve signed up for the Antigua and Barbuda Honeymoon Registry and have already begun participating in a number of excursions and romantic experiences offered on the registry.

Browsing through the destination’s honeymoon registry reveals registry items such as hotel stays, off-road buggy excursions, spa treatments, kayaking and romantic sunset cruises.

Marketing Manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Shermain Jeremy said, “We are thrilled that the couple, their family and friends have discovered and are utilizing the Antigua and Barbuda Honeymoon Registry. The Antigua and Barbuda Honeymoon Registry offers a host of suggestions on all the wonderful experiences that friends and family can purchase for couples as a wedding gift.”

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority unveiled the honeymoon registry in June 2019, which is Romance Month in Antigua and Barbuda. Using the website, married and engaged couples can create their own honeymoon registry ahead of travelling to Antigua & Barbuda. The registry is FREE to set up and there is a toll-free Customer Service number to help couples and their guests with any questions or concerns regarding purchases.

Antigua & Barbuda ranks among the world’s top ten destinations for weddings and honeymoons and one of its biggest appeal is that getting married in Antigua & Barbuda is easy. There is no waiting period or residency requirements for a wedding license to be issued and an array of wedding planners can make that special day relaxing, refreshing and hassle-free. The establishment of an official honeymoon registry makes it even easier for couples to capitalize on all the unique experiences and offerings available in Antigua and Barbuda.

Explore Afiya and Lloyd’s Honeymoon Registry here.

For more information on The Escape at Nonsuch Bay, click here.

For more news about Antigua & Barbuda, please click here.