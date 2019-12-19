The Oberoi Marrakech Bringing Indian Luxury to Morocco hospitality

The Oberoi, Marrakech is now open. Located in 28 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, fragrant citrus orchards and olive groves with spectacular views of the snow – capped Atlas Mountains, the resort is situated 25 minutes from the Djema el-Fna square and the ancient walled city.

The design of this luxury resort has been inspired by the magnificent history of Moroccan architecture. The courtyard of the main building incorporates the design of the historic Medersa Ben Youssef, built in the 14th century and one of Marrakech’s most famous historic monuments.

The Oberoi, Marrakech has 84 spacious and luxurious rooms, suites and villas; 76 of which have large private pools and private gardens. The rooms and suites have been thoughtfully laid out for maximum privacy.

