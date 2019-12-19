Abu Dhabi tourism establishes first MICE advisory committee in China

In a partnership expected to drive further business tourism from China to the UAE capital, the Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau (ADCB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi), has established the first ever dedicated advisory committee in China with the goal of engaging the ever-growing outbound M!CE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) market there.

Top leaders from the M!CE industry in China were appointed as part of the advisory committee following a strategic partnership agreement, which was signed in Abu Dhabi on December 12, 2019 at an industry forum for knowledge sharing about the Chinese market.

The partnership came as part of Abu Dhabi’s wider strategy to increase international M!CE arrivals from China and encourage M!CE visitors to extend their stays in the UAE capital, in addition to raising awareness about the capital’s unique offerings. The role of the advisory committee will include providing insight into M!CE trends, business travel, and challenges and behaviours within the Chinese market, enabling ADCB to employ the best channels, which in turn would lead to an increase of M!CE groups to Abu Dhabi.

Ali Al Shaiba, Acting Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing from DCT – Abu Dhabi said, “China is a strategic partner for the UAE, and a key player in the M!CE industry, making this unprecedented agreement one of the most important aspects of our plan to further boost M!CE visitors to Abu Dhabi. The positive impact that business tourism has on an economy is tremendous, and with China’s vast outbound M!CE market, the business and economic opportunities are profound.”