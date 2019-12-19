Danger: Why travelers should not charge your phone at airports or airplanes

Charging your phone at the airport or on the plane could turn into a disaster.

USB charging stations can be found at airports, beneath your seat on the plane, hotels or other travel-friendly areas. The FCC is warning travelers, be aware of public USB charging stations.

Criminals are loading dangerous malware at open charging stations at U.S. airports. Los Angeles authorities warned travelers already.

Cybercriminals could load a computer program that could hack smartphones.

The FCC wants people to be aware of what could happen and suggest plugging in your phone or computer into a regular outlet or start carrying a battery pack.