Dusit Thani Sandalwoods Resort Shuangyue Bay Huizhou, Guangdong Opening

Dusit International, represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, has opened Dusit Thani Sandalwoods Resort Shuangyue Bay Huizhou, Guangdong, a deluxe resort overlooking the emerald waters of the South China Sea in Pinghai Ancient City.

Comprising 350 well-appointed rooms and suites set within a 30-storey tower, the beachfront resort is set to become a major lifestyle hub. It features seven different restaurants, a 1,150 sq m ballroom, eight multi-function meeting rooms, a fully equipped gym, a Kids’ Club, an archery range, a cinema, and other recreational facilities.

Among the dining highlights are Asian Kitchen, serving a choice of Cantonese and Thai cuisines, plus noodles and local seafood prepared fresh-to-order; Fisherman’s Cave, an all-day-dining restaurant serving international favourites; and Luna Café, which showcases regionally sourced ingredients, fresh seafood, and the finest cuts of meat served in a vibrant top-floor setting with sweeping views of Shuangyue Bay.

This family-friendly resort also features an extensive outdoor water facility with four different swimming pools, including a grand swimming pool, a boat-shaped pool, a children’s pool, and an infinity pool overlooking the sea. The Skyline Swimming Pool on the 30th floor, meanwhile, provides a tranquil retreat for guests to swim and soak up views of the impressive mountainous landscape.

Well-known for its pure white sands and crystal clear water, Shuangyue Bay is a popular retreat for travellers seeking a relaxing break from inner-city life. Shenzhen and Huizhou city centre are only two hours away by car, while Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong Province, can be reached in three hours. Huizhou Airport and the high-speed train station are just a 90-minute drive away.

Visitors to Shuangyue Bay can also explore the architectural and historical wonders of Pinghai Ancient City, known as a ‘living fossil’ of culture, which was built in the Ming dynasty more than 600 years ago.

“We are delighted to enhance our presence in China and bring our distinctive brand of gracious hospitality to this beautiful and historical destination,” said Mr Lim Boon Kwee, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International. “With its prime location, well-appointed rooms, numerous restaurants, extensive meeting facilities, and unique outdoor water centre, Dusit Thani Sandalwoods Resort Shuangyue Bay Huizhou, Guangdong is ideally positioned to provide memorable experiences for domestic and international travellers while delighting the local community too.”

