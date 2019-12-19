Lufthansa warns of reduced catering on flights due to strike

The Verdi trade union has called for a strike at the Lufthansa Group catering company LSG Skychefs. Work will be suspended for 24 hours starting at 12 a.m. on Thursday, 19 December. The strike will affect catering loading at the Frankfurt and Munich hubs. As a result, Lufthansa will not be able to provide its regular variety of beverages and meals on Thursday and presumably the two following days.

No meals and beverages will be offered on domestic and European flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich.

Reduced catering will be available on long-haul flights from Frankfurt and Munich. All long-haul flights to Frankfurt and Munich include the normal selection of meals and beverages.

Lufthansa regrets the inconvenience for its passengers. Customers transiting in Frankfurt and Munich or commencing their journey at these airports have access to catering stations in the transit and departure area. These catering stations will offer customers free snacks and beverages. Additionally, Lufthansa will reimburse costs (up to a reasonable level and upon presenting a receipt) if customers purchase meals or beverages for themselves. Beverages should only be purchased after passing the security check.

Regardless if a guest’s flight is affected or not by a catering shortage: Lufthansa offers its customers free rebooking if

• they are booked on a domestic German or European Lufthansa flight departing between 19 and 21 December

• they are booked on a Lufthansa long-haul flight from Frankfurt or Munich departing between 19 and 21 December

• the ticket was issued on or before 18 December 2019.

Passengers can rebook their flight to a new date up until (and including) 5 January 2020 (date of travel); the route has to remain the same. This offer is subject to seat availability in the same class.

For customers wishing to travel in a lower class, Lufthansa offers free rebooking to the next lower class if there is seat availability. Lufthansa will refund the difference.

In exceptional cases, flights may be cancelled. Lufthansa passengers are requested to check the status of their flight prior to departure. Passengers who have provided their contact details will be proactively informed about any status changes of their flight by SMS or email. Individual contact details can be entered, viewed or changed at any time at airline’s website under “My bookings”. Passengers can also be automatically informed about status changes of their flight via Facebook Messenger.