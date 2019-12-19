Tourism Fiji Strengthens India Market with New Executive

Tourism Fiji announced the appointment of its new Country Manager for India, Mr. Sunil Menon.

In his previous role, Mr. Menon was in charge of strategic planning, sales, marketing, and enhancements across tourism boards; DMCs in Greece, Jordan, Vietnam, Kenya, Australia, and New Zealand; hotel chains like Cinnamon Hotels; and resorts such as Sri Lanka, Maldives and Jumeirah Group of Hotels.

In welcoming Mr. Menon to the position, Tourism Fiji Regional Manager Asia, Ms. Kathy Koyamaibole, said that India is a strategic market for Fiji.

Ms. Koyamaibole said: “Visitor arrivals from this market has seen continuous growth over the last few years. We look forward to building on this success through new leadership in the market with the appointment of Sunil.

“Mr. Menon initially started his career more than 2 decades ago in the airline industry and possesses a competent handle in elevating destination Fiji’s presence in India. His track record speaks for itself and enables him to strengthen and grow destination Fiji’s presence within India and travel trade circles.”

Mr. Menon began work in his new role on Monday, December 2, 2019, and is based in Mumbai, India.