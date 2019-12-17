Cyprus Airways launches new flight from Rome to Larnaca

Cyprus Airways announces the launch of the new route from Rome, Italy to Larnaca, Cyprus starting from summer 2020, with two weekly flights that will become part of the network announced by the Cypriot carrier.

The flights will be operational starting June 13th, every Wednesday and Saturday.

Rome is the second Italian airport in which Cyprus Airways will operate, after the company’s announcement of the addition of Verona to its ever-expanding network last November.

Natalia Popova, Sales Director of Cyprus Airways, said: “We are confident that the addition of Rome to our network will be a popular choice among travelers to Cyprus and that it will contribute to the increase in tourists from Italy to our popular destination.”

Cyprus Airways

Charlie Airlines Ltd, a company registered in Cyprus, won the tender in July 2016 for the right to use the Cyprus Airways brand for a period of ten years. The company’s maiden flights were in June 2017.

Cyprus Airways operates flights to Europe and the Middle East. All Cyprus Airways flights are operated by Airbus A319 aircraft with a capacity of 144 seats in economy class.

In July 2018, Cyprus Airways successfully passed the Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), one of the highest standards in the world for the operational safety of airlines.

In October 2018, Cyprus Airways became a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The company’s long-term goal is to contribute to the increase in tourism to Cyprus, and the commitment to widen the horizon for local travelers.