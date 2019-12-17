What are the best places for 2019 Christmas celebrations in US?

The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner. Christmas is the most popular holiday in the USA and one of the most expensive – Americans are projected to spend up to $730 billion over the holiday season.

To help Americans celebrate Christmas without breaking the bank, travel experts compared the 100 biggest cities across 33 key metrics. The data set ranges from Christmas events per capita to average price per Christmas party ticket to shopping centers and outlets per capita.

Best Cities for Christmas Celebrations 1. Atlanta, GA 11. Washington, DC 2. Orlando, FL 12. Denver, CO 3. New York, NY 13. Austin, TX 4. Pittsburgh, PA 14. St. Louis, MO 5. Chicago, IL 15. Birmingham, AL 6. Las Vegas, NV 16. Minneapolis, MN 7. Los Angeles, CA 17. Miami, FL 8. San Francisco, CA 18. Dallas, TX 9. Seattle, WA 19. Cincinnati, OH 10. Portland, OR 20. Honolulu, HI

Key Stats