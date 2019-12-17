Cycas Hospitality announces new CFO, 3 new financial team executives

Cycas Hospitality has appointed a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and invested in its finance leadership team through three additional positions, the hotel management company announced today.

Peter Habelitz joined Cycas Hospitality’s Executive Team as CFO in December, with additional responsibility for Information Technology, and brings more than 15 years’ commercial finance experience to the role.

Peter joins the fast-growing Cycas team from Penta Hotels where, as Vice President Finance, he led the hotel group’s financial function and was instrumental in improving performance and helping to navigate Penta’s M&A activities. Prior to that, Peter spent three years leading the global financial planning and analysis function for Lufthansa AirPlus Group and eight with Deloitte Germany, coordinating their financial audits and supporting their transaction services.

The additional new financial recruits to Cycas’s Amsterdam-based team in recent months include Gustav Tuvesson as Director of Finance for Hotel Operations, Miyo Okuda as Development & Corporate Finance Manager and Kateryna Blom as Consolidation Controller.

Announcing the appointments, Matt Luscombe, CEO of Cycas Hospitality, said: “Peter’s experience of leading the finance department for a large, pan-European hotel business is a perfect fit as Cycas continues to grow its European footprint. Following the appointments of Peter, Gus, Miyo and Kateryna, we have added four nationalities, eight languages and a wealth of professional experience to Cycas’s finance team.

“With the right leadership now in place, we can accelerate our strategy to build a best-in-class finance, technology and business intelligence capability that delivers even greater value for our hotels and owners.”