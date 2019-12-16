U.S. Travel ‘deeply grateful’ for inclusion of Brand USA in US spending package

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement:

“The American travel community is deeply grateful to congressional leaders for including the re-authorization of Brand USA in the spending package that lawmakers are expected to vote on this week.

“Lawmakers deserve tremendous credit for heeding the strong evidence of Brand USA’s remarkable economic value and prioritizing Brand USA’s inclusion in the year-end funding measure.

“Brand USA has a compelling success story to tell, and it has been repeated by diverse voices from every corner of the country and our terrific congressional champions to create this opportunity to secure Brand USA’s future. As a result, Brand USA will be able to continue generating results for the U.S.’s economy, jobs base, and trade balance by bringing greater numbers of lucrative international visitors here at no cost to the U.S. taxpayer.”