Italy to start issuing 5-year Schengen visas to Russian tourists

In 2020, Russians, who are planning to travel throughout Europe, will be able to get a Schengen visa valid for a period of five years, according to Consul General of Italy in Russia, Francesco Forte.

He said that next year new Schengen visa rules will come into force, and visa periods will be regulated in accordance with them. Starting in 2020, permission to visit European Union countries will be issued for a period of one year, two years and five years. Visas valid for three and four years will no longer be issued.

“I think that Muscovites who often travel across Europe will be able to count on a five-year visa right away,” Forte said.

Last year, the Italian Consulate General in Moscow issued approximately 470 thousand visas to Russians. At the same time, about 680 thousand tourists from the Russian Federation visited the country.

Amendments to the visa code were approved by the EU Council in June of this year. Under the new rules, a five-year visa will be approved if the applicant received and lawfully used a two-year visa during the previous three years.