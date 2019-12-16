Delta Air Lines launches new nonstop flight from Boise to Atlanta

Leaders of the Boise Metro Chamber, and its sister organizations, praised the addition of new nonstop air service from Boise to Atlanta, and the expansion of Delta Air Lines operations at BOI.

“We have been not-so-quietly lobbying our friends at Delta for several years now about this route, most recently at a meeting of more than 50 of their top corporate sales executives here in Boise. Expanding our nonstop portfolio has been a Chamber priority for several years,” said Chamber President & CEO, Bill Connors. “It’s important not to just lobby for these routes, but we need to help our Chamber-member carriers be successful here in Boise so we can retain these vital air connections,” he continued. Connors

To that end, the Chamber will use its communication channels to its 1,900 member businesses to promote the new route, highlight Atlanta as a destination, and expand all economic development opportunities. The Chamber and its sister organizations will work to make this new connection successful, as the organizations do with all new air routes, in coordination with Boise Airport Director, and Chamber Board member, Rebecca Hupp.

Carrie Westergard, Executive Director of the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) indicated she would target part of her tourism budget at Georgia to entice Atlanta-based meeting and convention planners, travel media and tourists to Boise. “We traditionally direct many of our efforts to our nonstop destination cities, that is just smart marketing, and we look forward to telling Boise’s story to the people of greater Atlanta,” said Westergard.

Clark Krause, Executive Director of the Boise Valley Economic Partnership (BVEP) has always viewed the Boise Valley as a great option for Atlanta businesses to move or expand west. Krause said, “This announcement will put our sales efforts in Atlanta on our front burner again. We will definitely return to ATL with another sales mission, and perhaps bring some of our Atlanta-based site selector friends back to Boise for a fresh look.”

The Chamber, the Boise CVB and BVEP, all praise the leadership at Delta Air Lines and the Boise Airport for bringing this east coast service to BOI. The Chamber organizations pledge to use their resources to keep this, and every nonstop route, thriving for Boise’s business and leisure travelers.