World’s largest eco-skating rink opens in Mexico City

The Government of Mexico City has opened the world’s largest eco-skating rink on the city’s central square known as Zócalo. A tradition in Mexico City for many years, this is the first time in history this year’s holiday skating rink will use no water or power.

Glice, a Swiss manufacturer of Eco-Ice, was selected by the City Government because of the performance of its unique skating surface that offers an ecological alternative to refrigerated ice, operates in any temperature and comes with many economic benefits.

Compared to a conventional ice rink of the same size, this 43,000 square foot Glice rink will save 49,000 gallons of water and eliminate electrical energy consumption equal to about 4,000 average households over the course of this annual event. That represents a reduction of about 95 tons of CO2 emissions connected with electrical power generation. This Zócalo rink was installed in less than 24 hours; in contrast a refrigerated one of this size can take weeks to install.

“Our new Eco-Rink offers the joy of ice skating without the negative environmental impact related to the operation of conventional ice rinks,” said Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, Head of Government Mexico City. With Glice, skaters do not get wet if they fall, and the shock-absorbing properties of Eco-Ice decrease the risk of injuries. Area residents benefit from the absence of generator noise typical of a refrigerated rink.

“We are honored to provide the Mexico City residents a fun and eco-friendly skating experience this holiday season. Glice looks like ice, glides like ice, but isn’t ice,” said Co-Founder and CEO Viktor Meier. “It enables a great skating experience in locations where it would be ordinarily impossible to make and hold ice due to environmental conditions.”

The Zócalo rink has a capacity of supporting 1,200 skaters at one time. The rink is open to the public from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. every day starting December 15 to the first week of January.