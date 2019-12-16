Vueling announces year-round Milan Bergamo-Barcelona service

Milan Bergamo Airport is spreading early festive cheer as Vueling confirms its regular seasonal link to Barcelona will become year-round as of summer 2020. After two periods of ad-hoc services connecting the Lombardy aerodrome to Spain’s second city, the European low-cost carrier will operate a daily service starting from 29th March 2020, now officially available for sale.

“We all enjoy Christmas surprises here at Milan Bergamo, and to see Vueling not only return to the airport during the festive season but also confirm it will become a permanent member of our airline family is wonderful news,” comments Giacomo Cattaneo, Director of Commercial Aviation, SACBO. “This further boost is sure to spread Christmas cheer to our passengers as the addition of numerous new connections – Algiers, Oviedo-Asturias, Bilbao, Granada and La Coruna to name a few – can now easily be reached via Vuelings’ extensive network.”

Further festivities

Milan Bergamo continues to spread seasonal good news as the Italian gateway is set to offer 15% more seats this month than it did last December, a healthy 76,581 more when compared to 2018. With over 3,350 services on the airport’s schedule, Milan Bergamo is set to enjoy its busiest Christmas and New Year on record.

Already witnessing a significant year, Milan Bergamo has seen a number of airlines choose to increase their presence throughout the festive period. Highlights include Vueling returning ahead of its long-term stay with six connections to Barcelona between 21 December and 6 January, as Albastar schedules 31 services to the Sicilian port of Catania over Christmas. Similarly reacting to the growing demand, Pegasus introduces additional frequencies to Istanbul until next month – a strong necessity shown for both point-to-point passengers as well as those with onward connections across the world from Turkey.

Launching just four months ago, British Airways’ long-awaited service to London Gatwick has carried over 20,000 passengers. Recording a healthy 80% load factor, the link has already benefitted from an increase to a daily service as of last week. As another first sees Pobeda add a third daily flight to Moscow Vnukovo until mid-January, seeing an 86% increase of operations during this time.

Increasing frequencies to five Italian destinations, eight Spanish resorts, three Moroccan and Polish cities, not to mention adding services to Malta, Luxembourg, Dublin, East Midlands, Oslo, Faro, Lappeenranta and Salonica, long-term partner Ryanair continues to supports Milan Bergamo’s growth, the Irish carrier increasing a significant number of routes during the season to ensure the Lombardy catchment demands can be met.