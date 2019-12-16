Ottawa prepares for major tourist-friendly anniversaries in 2020

Canada’s capital Ottawa is gearing up to celebrate a milestone year with a quartet of major anniversaries set to take place in the city in 2020, all of which will offer visitors the chance to join in the celebrations.

First up, the 2019/2020 winter skating season marks the 50th season of the Rideau Canal Skateway. Spanning 4.8 miles through the downtown core, the iconic attraction is the largest naturally frozen outdoor skating rink in the world and visitors can make the most of the occasion by hiring some skates, snacking on some tasty local BeaverTail pastries and taking in the special 50th anniversary photo exhibition under the Bank Street Bridge.

Another event enjoying a milestone year is the annual Canadian Tulip Festival, which celebrates the enduring friendship between Canada and the Netherlands. Next year’s event, which runs from May 8-18, 2020, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and the first Gift of Tulips from the Dutch Royal Family to the people of Canada. As part of the celebrations, the organizers will be showcasing a special edition Liberation75 Tulip.

Next May also marks the 50th season of the city’s ever-popular Sunday Bikedays. Throughout the summer the event, currently sponsored by Nokia, sees thoroughfares across the Ottawa-Gatineau region closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday mornings, giving over their exclusive use to cyclists, inline skaters and runners.

And then June 19-July 1 will see the 40th edition of the ever-popular Ottawa International Jazz Festival held in beautiful Confederation Park in downtown Ottawa. A variety of musical acts are expected to perform.