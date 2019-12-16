Seychelles Tourism Board joins forces with Turkish Airlines in Montreal, Canada

The Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) alongside its partner Turkish Airlines brought some sunshine from Seychelles to a group of tourism professionals in Montreal, Canada in November 2019 through a joint marketing initiative.

The destination training and product awareness sessions, which took place at the Turkish Airlines head office in Montreal were held for two consecutive days, on Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29, and saw the participation of 36 tourism professionals from the cities of Montreal and Quebec respectively.

The session provided an opportunity for the participants to learn more about Seychelles as a destination and the various offers available for travelers through the Turkish service provider network including Turkish Airlines, and Turkish DMC, Turkish Concepts.

Mr. David Germain, STB Regional Director for Africa and the Americas, was present in Montreal for the event to represent the destination. Whilst on the Turkish Airlines side Mr. Ibrahim Hakki UNAL, the Sales & Marketing Manager of Turkish Arline’s in Montreal, and Ms. Maryam Rezaie, the airline marketing representative represented the company.

Mrs. Duygu Kuskulu, the Managing Director of Turkish DMC, Turkish Concepts, was also present and gave a destination presentation about Turkey and the services of Crystal Concepts.

As part of the joint efforts, updated destination information about Seychelles and Turkey were provided to the participants, as well as the flight schedule available with Turkish Airlines for travelers from Montreal, Canada, to Turkey and thereafter to Seychelles.

Speaking about the collaboration with Turkish Airlines, Mr. Germain mentioned that the airline proves to be a valuable and key airline partner for Seychelles, serving the archipelago from its hub in Istanbul three times a week.

“Such joint marketing collaboration and partnership are essential, a collective marketing initiative with the potential of increasing the attractiveness of Turkey and Seychelles in the marketplace. A combined (two countries) package option, as a “choice” holiday destination for the Canadian Traveler” said Mr. Germain.

He further mentioned that the project executed with the collaboration with Turkish Airlines is in line with the STB’s mandate to promote the destination and increase visibility for the destination.

Some Montreal and Quebec based Canadian Tourism professionals will have the chance to visit Turkey and Seychelles in 2020, as participants in agent’s familiarization visits being organized jointly by the Seychelles Tourism Board, Crystal Concepts and Turkish Airlines.

The project also promotes the creation of packages for Canadian travelers to consider exploring two countries as a one-holiday option, which will consist of visiting Turkey and Seychelles, with Turkish Airlines as the airline carrier.

Seychelles continues to obtain a consistent increase in yearly visitor arrivals to the archipelago from North America, with an 8% increase in arrivals, as of October this year, compared to the same time last year.

