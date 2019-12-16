Crossing the Canadian US Border now open to new horror stories

Can a U.S. Custom and Border Protection Officers now detain a Canadian Citizen on Canadian soil simply for looking Iranian? Horror stories on the Canadian US border are reported almost on a daily basis, and there seems to be a no return situation for Canadians to get away from abuse by U.S. authorities on their own land.

In the political climate of President Donald Trump’s Muslim ban and Facebook groups comprising bigoted customs agents, Canadians traveling to or through the U.S. need to pay close attention to their withering rights.

The United States and Canada share what’s been known as the longest undefended border in the world, because of the neighborly sentiment between the nations. Now the defense has become irrelevant because Canadian lawmakers have effectively invited an invasion by U.S. border authorities

Increased authority given to U.S. border guards under amendments to the Canada-United States Preclearance Agreement earlier this year includes the ability to deny Canadians their right of withdrawal in preclearance zones.

While far less violent than the horrors at the southern boundary of the United States, problems arising across the northern U.S. line are alarming. Incidents of racial profiling against travelers of color have risen significantly, and the number of people turned back by U.S. border guards has seen an increase in recent years.

The most recent incursion by U.S. border officials comes in the form of amendments made earlier this year to the set of laws that facilitate cross-border movement, known as the Canada-United States Preclearance Agreement.

Travelers on their way from Canada into the United States should be aware that these changes, ostensibly enacted to increase the efficiency of travel and trade across the boundary, give U.S. officials dangerously extended power in Customs preclearance areas on Canadian ground.

U.S. officials can now carry sidearms in these preclearance zones, conduct strip searches, record and keep passenger information, and detain Canadian citizens.

Even if a Canadian official is “unwilling” to conduct a search or has deemed a detainment unnecessary, a U.S. official can override that call. In other words, Canadian law enforcement can now be countermanded within Canada by Americans.

This new authority also allows U.S. border guards to deny Canadians their right of withdrawal. Before the amendment to the law was enacted, if a person felt at all uncomfortable in the course of preclearance questioning she could simply leave, retracting her intention to cross the border with no penalty.

Now, as a result of amendments, the guard is entitled to detain her if he finds “reasonable grounds” to do so. And the request to leave in itself could be construed as reasonable grounds.

As Michael Greene, a Canadian immigration lawyer, puts it: “they wouldn’t be able to walk out. They can be held and forced to answer questions” — even if the questions are discriminatory.

The amendments to the Preclearance Agreement effectively mean that there will be no repercussions for anything ‘done or omitted’ by U.S. border officials in the exercise of their powers.

Each new provision in the Preclearance Agreement comes with a similarly vague, deeply troubling caveat. For example, the new subsection 39(2) says, “A border services officer or other public officer is not permitted, in a preclearance area or preclearance perimeter, to exercise any powers of questioning or interrogation, examination, search, seizure, forfeiture, detention or arrest except to the extent that such powers are conferred on the officer by the laws of the United States.”

In other words, authoritarian behavior is prohibited — except as the U.S. deems necessary.

The intention of equivocal statements such as these can only be a broader interpretation of the limit (or limitlessness) of American power.

Scarier still is the provision that undergirds every amendment to the agreement: that U.S. border officials will not be held accountable for impropriety.

In the exact language of the bill, “no action or civil proceeding may be brought against a U.S. preclearance officer in respect of anything that is done or omitted in the exercise of their powers, or the performance of their duties and functions under the legislation.”

So there will be no repercussions for anything committed in the exercise of their powers.

Canadian border guards at an inspection booth on the Canada-U.S. border. U.S. officials in preclearance zones can detain Canadian citizens even if a Canadian official deems a detainment unnecessary. This is menacing leniency in our era of partisan conflict and rampant xenophobia.

Groups such as the Iranian Canadian Congress have expressed concern at these new broad powers, perturbed at their potential: “With the rise of discriminatory instances against Iranians in both Canada and the United States, and the current political climate between Iran and the two countries, removing the safeguards for withdrawing allows preclearance officers the ability to racially profile Iranian-Canadians with no restrictions or recourse for Iranian-Canadians.”

Their worry is understandable, considering the concomitant increases in individual power and instances of racism among U.S. border guards.

It cannot be left to the whims and biases of individual U.S. officials to decide what happens to Canadian citizens in Canada. Trump encourages prejudice and discourages international partnerships. There is staggering hypocrisy in building a wall — or a moat full of alligators — at the border to the south while extending jurisdiction across the border to the north.

Under Trump’s leadership, any latent intolerance among border-protection agents is given room to roam. For Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to allow the practices of such an administration to seep over the borderline onto Canadian soil is to condone the behavior of Trump’s regime.

Worse, Trudeau’s government is empowering foreign officials and disempowering Canadian citizens. He is kowtowing to American imperialism.