Irans Growing Tourism Industry: U.S. Sanction not an issue
US sanctions have failed to stop the growth and flourishing of Iran’s tourism industry.
This is accordingly to IranDeputy Head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization (CHHTO) Mohammad Khayyatian when announced that millions of tourists have visited the Islamic Republic of Iran in the past few months despite the US sanctions.
Iran’s tourism industry is on the right track and progressing well, Mounesan who is a vice-president said on the sidelines of his attendance in Parliament session for discussing the recent transformation of CHHTO to a ministry.
In 2017, the number of foreign tourists visiting Iran stood at 4.7 million. In 2018, the number reached 7.7 million.
Around March 2018, a governmental notice warning about the behavior of the US administration and its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal was reacted to, so tourism industry leaders started to plan accordingly so that the measures would not affect the number of tourists visiting.
Defining new target markets for tourism was a reaction. A one-way visa waiver with Oman and China was a response.. From Oman alone, Iran received 4,700 tourists. The number has reached 12,400 tourists for the past three months.
As of now, tourists visit Iran for receiving medical treatment, besides doing pilgrimages has brought in a lot of revenues for the country, even more so than revenues brought in by European tourists,” he said.