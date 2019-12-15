South African Tourism Board CEO not guilty and will resume his duties

“Yesterday I was over the moon about the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) report naming SA as the leading tourism destination in Africa – and then I get informed by the board about a whistle-blower tip-off making allegations.”

These were the words from Sisa Ntshona,CEO of the African Tourism Board in April after he was suspended for reasons not disclosed.

Now Sisa Ntshona is expected to return to his job as the CEP after the new year.

In a statement, the Board said ‘’ Following a thorough process which saw a forensic investigation and a disciplinary hearing take place, Mr Ntshona has been cleared of all charges brought against him. The board is pleased that the process has finally been concluded and that the organization can return to normality. ‘’

The Board thanked Ms. Sthembiso Dlamini, the Chief Operating Officer who acted as CEO during the nine-month absence of Sisa Nthshona.

Below is the full statement:

‘’The independent investigation and disciplinary inquiry into the allegations made against South African Tourism (SA Tourism) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Sisa Ntshona, has been completed.

The SA Tourism Board received the final adjudication on 13 December 2019 from the team working on the disciplinary hearing, and the Minister of Tourism has been appraised of this outcome.

Following a thorough process that saw a forensic investigation and a disciplinary hearing take place, Mr. Ntshona has been cleared of all charges brought against him.

The board is pleased that the process has finally been concluded and that the organization can return to normality.

The Board welcomes back Mr. Ntshona and looks forward to continuing working with him as we seek to grow tourist arrivals in our sector and to build a stable organization.

Mr. Ntshona returns to his position as CEO of SA Tourism immediately and will resume his official duties after the festive season vacation.

The Board would also like to take this opportunity to thank Ms. Sthembiso Dlamini for the sterling work that she did as acting CEO.

Issued on behalf of the South African Tourism Board.