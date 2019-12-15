Philippine Tourist Island Mindanao rocked by strong earthquake

Mindanao in the Philippines was rocked by a 6,8 earthquake at 19.11h local time on Sunday.

The location:

5.1 km (3.1 mi) SW of Sinawilan, Philippines

5.6 km (3.5 mi) SE of Magsaysay, Philippines

6.8 km (4.2 mi) S of Bansalan, Philippines

16.2 km (10.1 mi) WNW of Guihing Proper, Philippines

47.2 km (29.3 mi) ENE of Koronadal, Philippines

Mindanao encompasses the large island of Mindanao plus smaller islands in the southern Philippines. In its largest city, Davao, the Philippine Eagle Centre, and Davao Crocodile Park showcase local wildlife. The urban People’s Park features statues of indigenous people and the Durian Dome, named after the spiky, smelly fruit that grows in abundance on Mindanao. Southwest, the Mount Apo volcano has trails and a lake.

Major tourist spots are scattered throughout Mindanao, consisting mostly of beach resorts, scuba diving resorts, surfing, museums, nature parks, mountain climbing, and river rafting. Siargao, best known for its surfing tower in Cloud 9, also has caves, pools, waterfalls, and lagoons. There are archaeological sites, historical ruins, and museums in Butuan. White Island is a popular tourist spot in Camiguin. The Duka Bay, and the Matangale dive resorts in Misamis Oriental offer glass-bottomed boat rides and scuba diving lessons. Cagayan de Oro has beach resorts, the Mapawa Nature Park, white water rafting and kayaking, museums, and historical landmarks. Ziplining is the main attraction at the Dahilayan Adventure Park in Bukidnon. Iligan City has The Maria Christina Falls, Tinago Falls, nature parks, beaches, and historical landmarks. There are parks, historical buildings, the Vinta Ride at Paseo del Mar, boat villages, and the Fort Pilar Museum in Zamboanga City. There are festivals, fireworks, and the Beras Bird Sanctuary in Takurong City. Davao has Mt Apo, parks, museums, beaches, historical landmarks, and scuba diving resorts.

There are no reports of casualties at this time. There are no reports of Tsunamis.