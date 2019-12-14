Milan Mega Christmas Village: Largest in All of Italy

Christmas is approaching and every city in the country of Italy is preparing for the event with initiatives aimed above all at filling up with tourists. Among the big ones, topping the list is Milan whose Christmas Village was developed on 30,000 square meters of surface.

The park is the largest ever built in Italy on this topic. The Milan Christmas Village is unique in Italy and is open until December 30 at the San Siro racecourse. It is an enchanted place where fairy tales come to life. Entering the gates of this enchanted universe, one enters a parallel reality where professional actors and dancers stage a live show.

The main route winds between the large toy factory, the house of the elves, and the home of Santa Claus, then ends with a visit to the reindeer shelter where there is also Santa’s Great Sleigh.

The second route of the village is the world of letters, which in turn is divided into the writing room. Here, children, helped by the elves, can draw up their wish list to send to Santa Claus – and to the Post Office to stamp and mail their letters.

The third world is the village of the elves, a Nordic-style market with helpers from the land of Santa Claus. In this world, one can dedicate oneself to Christmas gifts.

And last but certainly not least, there will be a large space in the village dedicated to food and an area of rides and games for the little ones. The village can also be visited by train.