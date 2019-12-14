French railways chief urges workers to suspend strike for holiday season

The head of the French national railway company, Jean-Pierre Farandou, appealed to transportation industry workers to end the strike during the Christmas holidays.

Farandu reminded the strike participants that the holiday season is an important moment for meetings with the family.

“I ask everyone who provides transportation for residents and visitors in the country to think about taking a break during the holidays,” he said.

Mass protests began in France on December 5 – residents of the country opposed the pension system reform, which would exclude benefits and allowances for 42 categories of citizens, including railway workers, power engineers, lawyers and even workers of the Paris Opera.

The government believes that such measures are necessary to avoid a multi-billion dollar deficit in financing the pension system.