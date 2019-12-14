Kazakhstan’s first low-cost airline launches its first international route

On December 13, the first Kazakhstan low-cost airline FlyArystan made its first international flight from Nur-Sultan to Moscow (Zhukovsky) on its recently delivered fourth Airbus A320, which joined the fleet on the threshold of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan.

Peter Foster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Astana, believes that with the launch of FlyArystan flights in the region, more people will be able to see the Russian capital for the first time. “With the launch of Kazakhstan’s first low-cost airline the domestic aviation market in Kazakhstan has begun to grow dramatically with the number of passengers at airports already served by FlyArystan increasing by an average of 35% over the May to November period. Over the October – November period and with the addition of new aircraft that rate of growth has actually increased to 58%.”

Peter Foster continued “We have established ourselves in the market as a reliable, and most importantly affordable airline for the people. Therefore, we are more than confident that after domestic flights, Kazakhstani citizens will be happy to travel to other countries around the region. Importantly, the low fares offered by FlyArystan will also encourage new Russian based visitors to see Nur-Sultan and more broadly Kazakhstan.”

“We sincerely welcome our new aviation partner – FlyArystan in Zhukovsky. The expansion of opportunities for air travel is fully consistent with our main goal – to make flying more affordable. And, of course, we are glad and proud that the first low-cost airline of the Republic of Kazakhstan chose Russia and Zhukovsky for its first international flight. This imposes a special responsibility, and we will do everything possible to ensure that the first flight held today is the start of a long and successful partnership, ” said Alexsandr Semenov, Deputy General Director of Ramport Aero JSC.

On the same day, FlyArystan has launched daily flights from Almaty to Semey. From December 18, FlyArystan will also operate from Nur-Sultan to Kostanay for the first time.

We remind you that on May 1, 2019, the budget airline FlyArystan made its first flight from Almaty to Nur-Sultan. Today there are now 10 destinations in the route network of the air carrier.

Low-cost airline FlyArystan is a division of Air Astana. The FlyArystan fleet currently consists of four Airbus A320 aircraft with a 180-seat configuration, with an average age of 6 years. By 2022, it is planned to increase the airline’s fleet to at least 15 aircraft. FlyArystan will operate from multiple aircraft bases in Kazakhstan with bases in Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Karaganda and Aktobe already announced or in operation with others expected to follow in the medium term.