Singapore Tourism serves up culinary experience in Delhi

Over the next 3 days (December 13-15), attendees to Zomaland Delhi in India will get to enjoy food from the world’s first Michelin Star hawker, Liao Fan Hawker Chan’s famous Soya Sauce Chicken Rice at the “Singapore Experience Zone. In addition to this, they will also get to savor signature dishes like Kaya toast, Char Kway Teow (Stir-fried Rice Noodles), Chicken Satay and Ice Milo by Nasi and Mee, a popular restaurant chain in India serving Singaporean dishes.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has partnered with Zomato for Zomaland Season 2, a multicity food and entertainment carnival across ten cities in two formats – Zomaland in Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Mumbai; and Zomaland Picnics in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Please refer to Annex A for the dates for the ongoing and upcoming Zomaland and Zomaland Picnics. This association is an integral part of STB’s efforts to engage with foodies in India through the showcasing of Singapore food and experiences through a designated “Singapore Experience Zone” at Zomaland.

The Singapore Experience Zone also features fun and interactive games, photo-ops against iconic visuals of Singapore like Gardens By The Bay, Sentosa Wildlife Reserves Singapore and Jewel Changi Airport. Singapore’s Merlion mascot “Merli” will also there to greet the guests and pose for selfies. Attendees at the Zone will also stand a chance to win attractive deals and discounts for Singapore attractions and cruise packages.

Speaking about this association with Zomato, Lim Si Ting, Area Director, India & South Asia (Mumbai), Singapore Tourism Board said, “We are happy to partner with Zomato for the first time, and believe Zomaland brings us closer to the Indian audiences through a common love and passion for food. By highlighting authentic Singaporean cuisine and the varied dining options, we hope to entice more Foodies in India to visit Singapore for even more culinary delights. We are also excited to have Hawker Chan from Liao Fan Chicken Rice – the world’s first Michelin-star Hawker from Singapore, to share both his Soya Sauce Chicken Rice dish and stories about his passion as a chef with the Indian audience. We look forward to sharing more of such immersive experiences at Zomaland Delhi and the other upcoming Zomaland events.”

The STB has, in recent months rolled out a series of activities to engage the Foodies, including a 3-part video series titled #CheatWeek in Singapore with popular Indian celebrity chef Saransh Goila highlighting the culinary offers in Singapore.